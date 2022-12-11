Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 26. What Is Your Perspective On Luke 21:36?

Luke 21 is the parallel of Matthew 24. It deals with the time of the end. Jesus himself admonishes us to watch and pay. What must we watch for? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za



