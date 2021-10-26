Cannabis NFTs with Califari's CEO Jason McHugh at MJ Unpacked in Vegas

Califari is on a mission to create great art for our world’s most beloved plant - cannabis of course, whether it is a Sativa, Indica, Hybrid or CBD = we love it and celebrate it as nature’s gift to all people of Earth. We believe that among numerous healing properties that cannabis provides people, one of them is heightened access to the magic moment of spirituality that is often fueled further with a setting that includes music, art and great friends. The place where epiphanies begin and stress fades into the stratosphere - that special place where nothing matters more than your flowing and present curiosity. Califari wants to take you there.Califari is now collaborating with dispensaries and farmers to create fancy packaging for the finest flowers, edibles and concentrates. Allow us to create specialized packaging solutions that offer fantastic marketing with highly stylized art targeted toward high-class cannabis lovers, who demand quality. Califari is also your solution for legally compliant packaging that meets the latest and frequently changing standards.Jason McHugh is presently blazing a trail with Califari, a California based Art & Branding Company, that is painting its own unique trail through the legal cannabis industry across the USA & around the Globe.Califari has a Global Artist Network that produces art based on famous cannabis strains that is sold across North America. Califari has a legal cannabis line in the state of California that is rapidly expanding.Califari continues to build and leverage its IP in new and unique ways that channels the love of the plant into compelling designs, products and campaigns that foster deep connections with a growing audience.McHugh is a multimedia wiz, who has written and produced a wide array of content including feature films, short videos,TV Pilots, Web Series, DVDs, Music CDs, stage plays, live events, mobile games, social games with strong skills in writing, shooting (DSLR), game design, UI Design, marketing and trans-media integration.Guest:Jason McHugh, Founder & CEO of CalifariHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode XXX The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.