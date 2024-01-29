Alejandro Mayorkas' Foreign ENTICEMENT CAMPS Set Up in Several Nations to lure and fund Illegal Aliens into the USA, with Promises of Resources in exchange for Filling Military and Police Positions!

Many Americans are asking the question... 'Why are so many people coming all at once... and HOW are they doing it".

Well... they didn't just appear or come out of nowhere. This was a very well planned and orchestrated operation by the WEF Globalists Biden Regime along with our OWN Secretary of Homeland Security... Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas... who personally visits these foreign Enticement Camps HIMSELF! (Proof via several images of him doing so).

So... if our Secretary of Homeland Security is NOT guarding the borders of our Nation... but actually doing the opposite... allowing Asian and Middle Eastern men of fighting age to come into America... and even serve in our military... which they have stated they will do... then we have a massive problem America!

And not only these men but military age men from South America and Africa!

Folks we are being invaded. We are! And nobody knows it.

Our Corrupt and Traitorous WEF Funded Democrat Biden Administration Regime on down, to our Traitorous Democrat Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas... have created a time bomb. A bomb that will explode within our own borders... using a foreign military power that has already pledged allegiance to serve in our military!

If we allow this to happen... the free America, we know... will be no more. This will not be a friendly army... but a CCP run Army. Did you know that the CCP owns over 75% of our electric grid... along with MASSIVE Farmland and Corporations within our borders.

Will we allow the horrors of communism to eat us away like a cancer... stealing our freedoms, our right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness?

In China they execute people who do not pay their taxes. Do you remember that they welded the doors shut on several high-rise apartment in China... which killed hundreds of people having no access to food during the 2020 lockdowns.

The communist are no different that the Nazis they both experiment on their people periodically committing genocide of their own people. Both the Nazis and the Chinese Communist Party are BIG TIME into Depopulation/Genocide of their own people!!!

Americans do you really want that kind of government??? It's coming... if you don't stop it!

INSIST THAT BIDEN FIRES ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS IMMEDIATELY... BECAUSE THIS IS TREASON!!! AND THEN INSIST THAT BIDEN ALSO BE ARRESTED FOR THE SAME REASON... TREASON!!!! BIDEN SOLD AMERICA OUT TO CHINA YEARS AGO.

BIDEN IS A DEFINITE TRAITOR!!!!

Mayorkas 'USA Enticement Camps' set up in other nations are Financially Funding Foreigners to Come to America!!! To Vote Democrat! AND to form a UN/WHO/WEF Army replacing our vax killed, injured or quit military... not to defend the USA... but to try to control the people, jab the people and kill the people. WE MUST CLOSE ALL THE BORDERS including the border between South America and Central America. Most of these military aged men including numerous Chinese men are flying into Columbia! Also they want the borders open to bring massive amounts of illegal drugs in! AMERICA IS BEING INFILTRATED UNDER OUR NOSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





