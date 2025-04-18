China Open To Talks...If Trump Shows Respect - U.S. Could Eliminate Nato and U.N. Funding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 4.18.2025
CHINA OPEN TO TALKS IF...
https://financialpost.com/news/economy/china-open-to-talks-if-us-shows-respect
U.S. PAUSES HIGHER LEVIES ON CHINA THAN OTHER COUNTRIES
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tariffs-china-open-to-talks-as-us-pauses-higher-levies-other-countries/
CHINA FINALLY BLINKS IN TARIFF WAR
https://www.firstpost.com/world/china-finally-blinks-in-tariff-war-says-open-to-talks-if-president-trump-shows-respect-13880462.html
U.S. ELIMINATES NATO AND U.N. FUNDING
https://www.rt.com/news/615818-us-eliminate-nato-un-funding/
U.S. STATE DEPT. SHUTS OUT BIDEN
https://www.rt.com/news/615865-us-state-dept-shuts-biden/
CHINA BUILDING FLEET OF SPECIAL BARGES SUITABLE FOR...
https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2025/01/china-suddenly-building-fleet-of-special-barges-suitable-for-taiwan-landings/
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY THEORETICAL PHYSICS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/white-house-science-advisor-discusses-advanced-technology-theoretical-physics
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]