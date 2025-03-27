This is a compilation from two previous videos I did on the Earth. Have you ever questioned the shape of our planet? Is the Earth really round, or have we been misled by the authorities? From ancient civilizations to modern-day space exploration, we'll examine the historical and scientific arguments that fuel this conspiracy. Join me as we separate fact from fiction and uncover the truth behind the shape of our world. Whether you're a believer in the round Earth or a flat Earth, this video is sure to spark a lively discussion and challenge your perceptions. So, is the Earth really round, or have we been lied to? Watch to find out!





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.