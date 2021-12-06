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NOT SO SCARY GERMAN GUY
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221 views • December 06, 2021
Dr Peter Duesberg, the most well-known critic to the HIV=AIDS hypothesis went on RT in 2010 to debate HIV and Antiretroviral therapy (chemotherapy) He said “AZT is in all antivirals” and now they are creating antivirals for Covid 19. For a complete list of sources go here: https://youtu.be/Et45fEMwC74
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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