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Get Wisdom Radio Show. - Creator Explains the True Value of Empathy and Compassion
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12 views • April 10, 2022
VA #53 Creator Explains the True Value of Empathy and Compassion 2-14-20
Description: Creator Explains the True Value of Empathy and Compassion
What do empathy and compassion have to do with the ability to love? What does true divine alignment feel like? What’s it like to be with the Almighty, with no separation? Creator explains the challenges of human disconnection, the struggle many have when devoid of empathy and compassion, and our responsibility to help fellow humans heal. Join us!
What do empathy, sympathy, and compassion have in common and how do they differ? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about why love makes the world go ‘round. Creator gives new insights about the importance of intuition and its relationship to being on the love wavelength. Creator explains how as light beings, we first experimented with love and its absence, and now are in the physical where extremes are worse. Empaths become overwhelmed by their concerns, and psychopaths are devoid of empathy and compassion. As usual, healing is the path to divine alignment. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Explains the True Value of Empathy and Compassion
What do empathy and compassion have to do with the ability to love? What does true divine alignment feel like? What’s it like to be with the Almighty, with no separation? Creator explains the challenges of human disconnection, the struggle many have when devoid of empathy and compassion, and our responsibility to help fellow humans heal. Join us!
What do empathy, sympathy, and compassion have in common and how do they differ? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about why love makes the world go ‘round. Creator gives new insights about the importance of intuition and its relationship to being on the love wavelength. Creator explains how as light beings, we first experimented with love and its absence, and now are in the physical where extremes are worse. Empaths become overwhelmed by their concerns, and psychopaths are devoid of empathy and compassion. As usual, healing is the path to divine alignment. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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