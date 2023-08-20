Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How To Take Advantage of the Slow Real Estate Months (July & August) To Fix Up Your Property
channel image
All Advisors
2 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Chris Berger is a real estate agent in NY & FL.. Get Rid of Things like weeds and poison ivy To Sell Your Home Faster!

Chris has been a realtor for over 20 years.

Contact Chris at: [email protected]

https://bergerpoints.com














realtor in NY,realtor in FL,first time home buyers,fix and flippers,real estate agent that works with investors,real estate agent and deal maker,new york real estate agent,florida real estate agent,tips for home buyers,tips for selling your home

Keywords
realtorpropertymanagementexperiencedrealtorfirsttimehomebuyersfirsttimebuyerpropertyinvestingfixandfliprealestatefixandflipsfixandsellsaleoflandputnamcountyputnamnyduchesscountynytipsforbuyingahometipsforbuyerstipsforbuyingahousetipsforbuyingyourfirsthousebuyahousehowtobuyahousehowtobuyahomehowtofixahomehowtofixahomeandremodelitseller financingbuy down a mortgage ratelower your interest rate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket