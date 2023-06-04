The Russian strike drone "Sirius" is being tested. Serial production is planned for this year.
The Sirius has two turboprop engines. It will be able to carry even OFAB-250 aerial bombs.
"Sirius" will replenish the line of Russian strike UAVs.
