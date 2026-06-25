Episode 482: MAGIC MUSHROOMS, THE SUNSCREEN SCAM & COOKING THE MAHA WAY

Fresh from Japan, Del reflects on a country that feels like another world—yet one where the stories, questions, and lessons of the COVID era sounded remarkably familiar.





Then, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down new questions surrounding sunscreen, skin cancer, vitamin D, and whether decades of public health messaging around sun exposure may be due for a closer look. Plus, the FDA is now exploring psychedelics like psilocybin and ibogaine for PTSD and depression. Is medicine finally moving beyond the SSRI era?





And celebrity chef Pete Evans joins Del in The HighWire Kitchen to share the recipes, ingredients, and kitchen secrets fueling the MAHA movement—and why real food may be the ultimate health hack.





Guests: Pete Evans