Stand by me for Canal 104 Plus 02 Dicembre 2023

Inconveniente personale
Il 15 Febbraio 2023 sono scivolato su un gradino ghiacciato e mi sono compresso pesantemente l’anulare della mano sinistra.
Non ho più potuto suonare per mesi.
Quella che segue, Stand by me, è la prima canzone eseguita dopo di allora:
l’8 Aprile.
Dedicato agli amici e alle amiche di Canal 104 Plus.
