Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stand by me for Canal 104 Plus 02 Dicembre 2023
channel image
leplaylist
35 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Inconveniente personale 

Il 15 Febbraio 2023 sono scivolato su un gradino ghiacciato e mi sono compresso pesantemente l’anulare della mano sinistra. 

Non ho più potuto suonare per mesi. 

Quella che segue, Stand by me, è la prima canzone eseguita dopo di allora:

l’8 Aprile.

Dedicato agli amici e alle amiche di Canal 104 Plus.

Keywords
songdinotinellicanzoni

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket