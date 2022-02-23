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Biden Invoking The Name of The Lord Is Blasphemy!
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40 views • February 23, 2022
Deuteronomy 5:11
“Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain: for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.”
King James Version
“Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain: for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.”
King James Version
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