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Devin Nunes Calls Out The Dems' Infowar Against America
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105 views • September 26, 2019
Devin Nunes: “I want to congratulate the Democrats on the rollout of their latest information warfare operation against the president and their extraordinary ability to once again enlist the mainstream media in their campaign,”
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Take part in the ultimate win-win deals on the web by checking out the Infowars Store now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=ddywq&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=UltimateWin
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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