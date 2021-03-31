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Ep.224 | Julie-Anne's journey through depression, fibromyalgia, opioid pain killers and 2 broken arms back to health.
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24 views • March 31, 2021
Julie-Anne's health journey starts with the sudden and tragic death of one of her sons. Depression, and fybromyalgia follow. She was prescribed very strong opioid painkillers. Later she suffered 2 broken arms in a freak boating accident.
She has employed a multi-disciplinary approach to her healing journey including diet changes, homeopathy, EFT (tapping), herbs, CBD oil amongst others.
Her journey continues...
She has employed a multi-disciplinary approach to her healing journey including diet changes, homeopathy, EFT (tapping), herbs, CBD oil amongst others.
Her journey continues...
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