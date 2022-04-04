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Eating ONLY Bananas for a Week - Mono Cleanse- Cleanse to Heal
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1762 views • April 04, 2022
In this video I discuss the Mono-Cleanse from Anthony William's new book Cleanse To Heal. What is mono-eating, how it heals our digestion and how it is done. I ate primarily bananas for an entire week. The only other thing I consumed with bananas was lemon water, celery juice, coconut water, lettuce, and tea with honey. Bananas were my primary source of calories.
Medical Medium- Anthony Williams website: https://www.medicalmedium.com/
Anthony William's book Cleanse to Heal: https://www.medicalmedium.com/cleanse-to-heal.htm
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https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
Medical Medium- Anthony Williams website: https://www.medicalmedium.com/
Anthony William's book Cleanse to Heal: https://www.medicalmedium.com/cleanse-to-heal.htm
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
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