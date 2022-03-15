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Locating Our Property | Arizona Off Grid Land | Episode 12
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159 views • March 15, 2022
We finally made it onto the property! We learned a lot, especially that just because it looks like a “road” on Google Earth, doesn’t necessarily mean that it is! There are a lot of washes and 2 track 4 wheel roads, so make sure you check that out in advance. We made that mistake and would recommend always walking your raw land before making a down payment or commitment to buy!
The good news is that the property is exactly what we expected. It is pretty much a perfect square. From the SW corner to the NE corner there is a 9 foot drop in elevation. We were able to measure this on Google Earth Pro in advance. There are lots of shrubs, cactus, and trees on the property. We also ran across some of the open range cattle we have been hearing about :) There is a nice diagonal wash that goes right through the property and we plan on harnessing that into swales and berms to direct the natural flow of water from the nearby mountains.
We are pretty sure we will be starting off with a fence around our “zone 0/1” area which, in permaculture, is the area frequently visited where your house is along with your kitchen garden and greenhouses. We haven’t decided yet on what type of fence, but are leaning towards a barbed wire for affordability.
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
Thanks for watching today…see you soon!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
The good news is that the property is exactly what we expected. It is pretty much a perfect square. From the SW corner to the NE corner there is a 9 foot drop in elevation. We were able to measure this on Google Earth Pro in advance. There are lots of shrubs, cactus, and trees on the property. We also ran across some of the open range cattle we have been hearing about :) There is a nice diagonal wash that goes right through the property and we plan on harnessing that into swales and berms to direct the natural flow of water from the nearby mountains.
We are pretty sure we will be starting off with a fence around our “zone 0/1” area which, in permaculture, is the area frequently visited where your house is along with your kitchen garden and greenhouses. We haven’t decided yet on what type of fence, but are leaning towards a barbed wire for affordability.
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
Thanks for watching today…see you soon!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
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