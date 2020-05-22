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[Premiered May 22, 2020] CuttingEdge Special Friday Morning Encore: Bigfoot DNA Evidence Confirms Human Hybrid Creature
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42 views • May 27, 2020
The DNA Study collected three samples for DNA, one flesh sample and two blood samples. The samples were collected at different times in three distinct regions of the country. The Mitochondrial DNA was human in all three samples which rules out animal or ape. The Nuclear DNA from all three samples did not match any DNA in the Genbank DNA database which contains 152,599,230,112 base pairs.
Tonight Scott Carpenter Joins NYSTV's the CuttingEdge to discus this serious and most important topic, people should know about.
http://bf-field-journal.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/joebblac
After show QnA on the CuttingEdge YouTube:https://youtu.be/7oiujOfFMnc
MidnightRide YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4H
FOJCRadio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4H
#Bigfoot #DNA #Sasquatch #Nephilim
Tonight Scott Carpenter Joins NYSTV's the CuttingEdge to discus this serious and most important topic, people should know about.
http://bf-field-journal.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/joebblac
After show QnA on the CuttingEdge YouTube:https://youtu.be/7oiujOfFMnc
MidnightRide YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4H
FOJCRadio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4H
#Bigfoot #DNA #Sasquatch #Nephilim
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