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The David Knight Show (6November20 Full Show)
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1106 views • November 06, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:00:08 You don’t get to vote for the people who run the government
— 00:13:36 Michigan state elections show that LIBERTY is a winning issue — especially now
— 00:41:33 Mask insanity goes to a new level and new dictates threaten the health & lives of student athletes
— 00:55:30 Vote by mail is recognized by ALL governments as fraud
— 01:03:58 Vince Agnelli,
— 01:30:48 Deconstructing Pieczenik’s lie about Trump’s ballot “Sting” and the bigger fraud behind it
— 01:40:11 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on what Trump could besides the slow walk through courts to Supreme Court and a troubling paper from CDC about the “reconstruction” of COVID DNA, testing, and the virus’ interaction with human cells
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:00:08 You don’t get to vote for the people who run the government
— 00:13:36 Michigan state elections show that LIBERTY is a winning issue — especially now
— 00:41:33 Mask insanity goes to a new level and new dictates threaten the health & lives of student athletes
— 00:55:30 Vote by mail is recognized by ALL governments as fraud
— 01:03:58 Vince Agnelli,
— 01:30:48 Deconstructing Pieczenik’s lie about Trump’s ballot “Sting” and the bigger fraud behind it
— 01:40:11 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on what Trump could besides the slow walk through courts to Supreme Court and a troubling paper from CDC about the “reconstruction” of COVID DNA, testing, and the virus’ interaction with human cells
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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