Who is responsible for the jabs?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice, all healthcare professionals who urged or vaccinated you against Covid are civilly and criminally liable.
LINK: https://www.europereloaded.com/european-court-of-justice-doctors-will-be-solely-responsible-for-the-consequences-of-covid-injections/
Ways to support Richard Vobes' channel:
You can make donations of precious metals to a value of your choice via Bleyer Bullion, using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/mteaswew
You can donate via PayPal https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes
Other ways to help.
Buy Clive De Carle supplements: https://tinyurl.com/5n88488w
Buy Shungite: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/497
Mirrored - Richard Vobes
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/