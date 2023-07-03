https://gettr.com/post/p2kza47aa52
06.29 Ava on The Ryan Matta Show
长沙天仪空间科技研究院，英文名叫Spacety China，是中共盗国贼控制的，并向俄国Terra Tech 公司提供乌克兰多个地点合成孔径雷达卫星图像订单。
Changsha Tianyi Space Science Technology Research Institute, whose English name is Spacety China, is controlled by the CCP’s kleptocrats and has provided Russia’s Terra Tech with orders for synthetic aperture radar satellite images of multiple locations in Ukraine.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese
