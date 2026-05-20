The leaders of Russia & China signed a Declaration on Strengthening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation

The leaders of Russia and China signed a Declaration on Strengthening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation.

Russia and China have extended the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, reported the Chinese Xinhua News Agency.



"The world is facing the danger of a return to the law of the jungle," Xi Jinping said, noting the value of the treaty of good-neighborliness between China and Russia.



China supports the extension of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness with Russia and is ready to promote cooperation between the two countries on the principle of mutual support.

Adding:

China and Russia must remain a strategic stronghold for one another - Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping stated that Russia and China should create a more just global governance system.

Putin invited Xi to visit Russia next year. He once again called the Chinese leader a "dear friend".



The Russian President also expressed his readiness to participate in the APEC summit in Shenzhen in the fall.

More:

The trade turnover between Russia and China has increased more than 30 times over the past quarter century, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Xi Jinping.



Putin called the treaty with China on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation the basis for the development of cooperation in all areas.



The Russian President stressed the importance of introducing a visa-free regime and noted that it is important to continue this practice.



Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources amid the crisis in the Middle East, Putin added.

Russia and China have agreed on energy projects and "something else very important" — Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

Adding:

Peskov answered a question about the inevitable comparisons of Xi Jinping's meetings with Putin and Trump:



- Today, everyone will inevitably compare Putin's and Trump's welcoming ceremonies. Is there any point in comparing these ceremonies at all?





No. It's more important to compare the content. It's not always easy to compare the content because not everything is on the surface. But, in fact, the main value lies in the content, not in the ceremonial attributes. Although, of course, for such countries, for Eastern countries, and we are also partly an Eastern country, the ceremonial component is also filled with special significance.



But the most important thing is the internal content. And if you analyze the phrases that were said by both Xi Jinping and Putin at the beginning of the closed-door meeting, it's clear that both sides attach great importance to this content.