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Sneak Peak: Rick Gives Preview of New Things in 2022
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44 views • December 24, 2021
Today on TruNews, host, and founder Rick Wiles provides an update on all the various projects that the ministry of Flowing Streams currently has in development. Rick also shares his thoughts on Bethlehem and the Christmas story, and also provides an amazing testimony of witnessing a Jewish woman seeking a Messiah.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Air date 12/24/21
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Air date 12/24/21
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