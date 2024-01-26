THE 1 FIELD | A film by Tsipi Raz (2019)

Can spirit be measured? Is there a field that connects everything? Can we use consciousness to influence our lives, our bodies, and our environment, beyond genes or environmental limitations into which we were born? All cultures and ancient traditions talk about our being far beyond matter. "The 1 Field", using the scientific tools of the 21st century, examines this assumption through interwoven storylines: The life stories and research of groundbreaking figures in the study of consciousness, and scientific experiments supervised by research institutes and scientists worldwide. A groundbreaking extraordinary new film with leading experts: Gregg Braden, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Lynne McTaggart, Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, Lee Carroll, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Roger Nelson, Professor Carlo Ventura, Professor Konstantin Korotkov, Peggy Phoenix Dubro, and many more... Producer, Director, Editor, Script: Tsipi Raz

