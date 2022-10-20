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Israel Of God, Lord's Day, Sabbath In The End Times
In Episode 31 we discuss if there is a dispensational difference between the children of Israel and the children of God. We also discuss the various denominational views about the Lord's day and the Sabbath. Is it relevant on which day of the week you worship God, and will this issue become prominent in the time ahead?