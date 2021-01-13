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Historic Hebrew Mazzaroth Sign Appears_ Star of Bethlehem! & Another Great Miracle-Pt II
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50 views • January 13, 2021
Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: " Historic Hebrew Mazzaroth Sign Appears: Star of Bethlehem! & It's Message!" :Some of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:
1.Understanding the Importance & Weight of the Hebrew Mazzaroth Signs: i.e., planetary alignments.
2. What does the Star of Bethlehem mean? What is Yeshua shouting to this generation 2020?
3. A double GREAT MIRACLE SIGN APPEARED THE SECOND NIGHT IN THE STAR!
4. What does this second sign within the sign mean?
What other phenomenon happens tonight that has NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!
5. WHAT IS YESHUA SHOUTING?
6. Understanding the importance of not "Missing Your Time of Visitation" of Adonai
7. Multi-lingual message: english, spanish, french
8. A Most Historic Message To The World from The Yeshua for 2 nights! It's time to get a good understanding!
I'M COMING! BUT MY SOME OF MY JUDGMENTS PRECEDE MY APPEARING TO THE WORLD!!
https://youtu.be/4uiABtFyGPY- THE GREAT HEBREW MAZZAROTH SIGN FOR 2020- STAR OF BETHLEHEM! ONLY MEANS ONE THING! YESHUA IS COMING!- TRIBULATION PERIOD NOW BEGINS!- WAKE UP AND BELIEVE AND RECEIVE AMERICA WHILE THERE IS STILL YET TIME! NOT MUCH!
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2017/09/18/the-great-heavenly-sign-of-rev-12-on-sept-23-2017-what-does-it-mean-pt-i
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2017/09/19/the-great-heavenly-sign-of-rev-12-on-sept-23-2017-what-does-it-mean-pt-ii
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2009/09/17/BEGINNING-IN-CHRIST-INTERNET-CONG-
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2009/10/15/BEGINNING-IN-CHRIST-PART-II--WITH-APOSTLE-DR--GARNENTT
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2009/11/05/beginning-in-christ-part-iii-laying-the-foundations
No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!
If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:
paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar
1.Understanding the Importance & Weight of the Hebrew Mazzaroth Signs: i.e., planetary alignments.
2. What does the Star of Bethlehem mean? What is Yeshua shouting to this generation 2020?
3. A double GREAT MIRACLE SIGN APPEARED THE SECOND NIGHT IN THE STAR!
4. What does this second sign within the sign mean?
What other phenomenon happens tonight that has NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!
5. WHAT IS YESHUA SHOUTING?
6. Understanding the importance of not "Missing Your Time of Visitation" of Adonai
7. Multi-lingual message: english, spanish, french
8. A Most Historic Message To The World from The Yeshua for 2 nights! It's time to get a good understanding!
I'M COMING! BUT MY SOME OF MY JUDGMENTS PRECEDE MY APPEARING TO THE WORLD!!
https://youtu.be/4uiABtFyGPY- THE GREAT HEBREW MAZZAROTH SIGN FOR 2020- STAR OF BETHLEHEM! ONLY MEANS ONE THING! YESHUA IS COMING!- TRIBULATION PERIOD NOW BEGINS!- WAKE UP AND BELIEVE AND RECEIVE AMERICA WHILE THERE IS STILL YET TIME! NOT MUCH!
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2017/09/18/the-great-heavenly-sign-of-rev-12-on-sept-23-2017-what-does-it-mean-pt-i
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2017/09/19/the-great-heavenly-sign-of-rev-12-on-sept-23-2017-what-does-it-mean-pt-ii
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2009/09/17/BEGINNING-IN-CHRIST-INTERNET-CONG-
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2009/10/15/BEGINNING-IN-CHRIST-PART-II--WITH-APOSTLE-DR--GARNENTT
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2009/11/05/beginning-in-christ-part-iii-laying-the-foundations
No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!
If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:
paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar
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