The Cartel Black Book: Who and What It Exposes | Michael Letts

Intelligence and law enforcement expert Michael Letts joins the program to break down the escalating confrontations between Mexican authorities and powerful cartel factions — including the latest violence unfolding in Puerto Vallarta.

-

Letts brings a rare perspective to this crisis. Beyond his background in special operations and law enforcement strategy, he grew up in Mexico and personally knew many of the individuals who are now key figures within the cartel structures dominating today’s headlines. His insight is not theoretical — it’s deeply personal and operational.

-

He explains why the current situation is intensifying and why this moment is different. According to Letts, a “black book” documenting cartel trafficking victims is now circulating, drawing international scrutiny and putting enormous pressure on cartel leadership. The fallout could reshape the power balance inside Mexico — and beyond.

-

You can learn more about Michael Letts and his work at https://michaelLetts.US

