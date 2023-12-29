DON'T MOURN FAILING TO CONNECT WITH EVIL! Freedomain Livestream

17 December 2023 Sunday Morning Livestream





"Never had an emotional connection with my father either. It's still one of my greatest regrets, but in the end it was his choice."





But... why would you have an emotional regret?





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022