キーマンの免職手続き

下院議長：バイデン執務能力に疑問
マイク・ジョンソン下院議長は、バイデン大統領について「機密情報の取り扱いを誤った責任を問われる能力さえない無能な人物は、確かに大統領執務室にはふさわしくない。」と語った。
https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1757795729056096758
【2023,9,27】→５か月以内に
https://www.brighteon.com/d4cae122-e8b2-493e-ae7e-39ce84589bbb
【5ヶ月"以内"に】サウスカロライナでの演説【2023,9,27】
昨年2023年9月23日→2024年2月23日
https://twitter.com/Maerox/status/1757869298926678074?t=vVZrdQW2xLNsa8B7QxIEWg&s=06
つまり、何かが起こっています、そして今、考えてみれば、ほんの数日以内に私たちは "大きな勝利" を収めることになります。来週のようなもの、来週のようなものと言えると思います。
https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1758226184020860997
