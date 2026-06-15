Trials and Troubles In Life

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6/14/2026
Matthew 11:6 Trials and Trouble in Life-
Intro: Jesus said if they persecuted me they WILL persecute you. This world is full of trouble But Jesus said the servant is not greater than His master. We are flogged, beaten down sometimes in our service to Him. With His stripes we are healed. but He healed us from our sin problem when He was crucified for our sins. And ultimately we will be healed from all pain and suffering forever and ever because He took our sins and the sorrow of sin upon Himself.