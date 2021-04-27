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Tyler Perry Stuns at Oscars With Powerful Rebuke Of Hate
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191 views • April 27, 2021
Tyler Perry Refuses to HATE COPS, WHITES, etc at the 2021 Oscars Awards.
2021 Oscars speech: Perry Accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and his speech surprises the Hollywood Elite.

During the Leftist Academy Awards broadcast Sunday evening, one speech stood out amidst the virtue-signaling for its moving and refreshingly important message. In his acceptance speech for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Tyler Perry gave a powerful rebuke against hate and a plea for understanding between Americans on all sides of the ideological spectrum.

STATEMENT BY DONALD J. TRUMP:
What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the “Oscars”—a far less important and elegant name—had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low. If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse—if that’s possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST. These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans. That formula certainly hasn’t worked very well for The Academy!
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hollywoodtyler perry2021 oscar awards
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