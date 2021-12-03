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Gacha reacts (Among Us)— R64_A Theatre Mario by SMG4
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10 views • December 03, 2021
Hello everyone happy Thanksgiving week this reaction is sort of the special for Thanksgiving giving & black friday this video we have among us characters reacting to some SMG4.
Plot- Princess Peach forces Mario to take her to see an yaoi style film that makes him very sick.
Characters Used-
Red (Sherry)
Blue (Barry)
Green (Oliver)
Yellow (Xantha)
Orange (Neroli)
Lime (Kelly)
Purple (Murasakino)
Cyan (Acquanetta)
Black (Duncan)
White (Gwen)
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Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP76...
Gab:
https://gab.com/ShadowPenguin679
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https://odysee.com/@ShadowPenguin679:...
Flote:
https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
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Plot- Princess Peach forces Mario to take her to see an yaoi style film that makes him very sick.
Characters Used-
Red (Sherry)
Blue (Barry)
Green (Oliver)
Yellow (Xantha)
Orange (Neroli)
Lime (Kelly)
Purple (Murasakino)
Cyan (Acquanetta)
Black (Duncan)
White (Gwen)
Follow my socials-
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP76...
Gab:
https://gab.com/ShadowPenguin679
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ShadowPenguin679:...
Flote:
https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/shadowpenguin679/
Bittube:
https://bittube.tv/profile/ShadowPeng...
Mastodon:
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/...
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