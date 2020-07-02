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Trudeau Crimes Confronted at Canada Day! Edmonton
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300 views • July 02, 2020
Trudeau Crimes Confronted at Canada Day! Edmonton! Non-patriot Police Harass Canada Day! In league with WHO conflict-of-interest Tam, Marxist Justin Trudeau canceled Canada Day outdoors. But Patriotic Canadians weren't intimidated. Police attempted to shut down Canada Day in Edmonton. But Canadian Patriots triumphed despite police intimidation!
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