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"The Irradiation of the population has gotten out of hand" - Professor of Toxicology and Health Effects of Electromagnetism Dr. Paul Heroux
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53 views • June 22, 2020
Professor of Toxicology and Health Effects of Electromagnetism Dr. Paul Heroux joins Rick Sanchez to discuss growing concerns about cellphone towers and their adverse health effects on children. He says that corporations’ political power has manipulated FCC standards and is why “the irradiation of the population has gotten out of hand.”
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