In this video, we show you how to make no bake vegan carrot cake coconut balls.
This recipe is delicious and easy to prepare. Protein packed and a wonderful snack on the go.
Ingredients needed:
- carrots
- Medjool dates
- walnuts
- hemp seeds
- shredded coconut
- raw cacao powder
- cinnamon
- nutmeg
- vanilla extract
- ground cloves
- honey
Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend.
Roll mixture into shredded coconut and shape into small balls.
Refrigerate for a few hours and enjoy!
