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Psychiatrist Attacks Unvaxxed Patient in Psychotic Tirade
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331 views • October 01, 2021
I keep asking myself why these super intelligent doctors can possibly agree with the mandates and taking the shot? Why would they mentally bully people into taking the shot? Is it for money? If this guy got the shot and caught covid, this proves the shot does not work - so why would you? It's a no brainer, but it seems like his brain is shot!
https://rumble.com/vn5qq1-exclusive-psychiatrist-attacks-unvaxxed-patient-in-psychotic-tirade.html
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Dr. Stephen V. Sobel, MD was recorded by an unvaxxed patient after he began attacking her for exercising her God-given, inherent Constitutional freedom to make her own personal choices about her "vaccine" status.
Sobel's website: http://stephensobelmd.com
Roman Garcia, Certified Life Coach That REALLY Helps People: www.mind-medic.com
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https://rumble.com/vn5qq1-exclusive-psychiatrist-attacks-unvaxxed-patient-in-psychotic-tirade.html
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Dr. Stephen V. Sobel, MD was recorded by an unvaxxed patient after he began attacking her for exercising her God-given, inherent Constitutional freedom to make her own personal choices about her "vaccine" status.
Sobel's website: http://stephensobelmd.com
Roman Garcia, Certified Life Coach That REALLY Helps People: www.mind-medic.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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