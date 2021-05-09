Is It Loving for God to Ask Us to FEAR Him?!

Is God all-loving? We're told that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, but why should we be asked to "fear" someone who apparently loves us so much? In late 2020, these false prophets promised that Donald Trump would be re-elected as president. You don't need to be a theologian to see how wrong the most popular preachers in America were, but can you believe they're STILL bluffing... even after Donald Trump lost?! We've packed just a few of the lies and self-righteousness into a 20 minute video, so you can see for yourself just what a sham American Christianity has become. Come out of her, my people!