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The Dollar Bill redesigned in 1996 showing 2020
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1351 views • September 13, 2020
In this video Roy Fields shows us the destroying of the Twin Towers. Designed in 1996. It took place in 2001 and now in 2020 ....look what's on the 20 dollar bill! You won't believe it. WAKE UP
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