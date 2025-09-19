AA_IB_484_Snipe_Hunt_Fatigue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will cover the breaking news at UNC Wilmington of a possible shooter on campus. We will also delve into the snipe hunt for the Charlie Kirk killer and cover the mountain of evidence, theories, and patsies.
#Trump #UNCW #NC #SocialContagion #CharlieKirk #Utah #UT #UtahValleyUniversity #Orem #Culture #Race #News #Death #America #Isreal #Propaganda #anomicage #johnage
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ CASH APP: https://cash.app/$anomicage
▶ BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnAgeProject
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge
▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b