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Donald Trump Jr.: "At This Point Which One of Our Enemies Doesn't Have" Hunter's Laptop from Hell?
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25 views • August 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr.: "At This Point Which One of Our Enemies Doesn't Have" Hunter's Laptop from Hell?

"They love to say because I'm a rather animated guy that apparently I have a cocaine addiction — every time I speak. But the guy that’s actually there on film with crack pipes, and prostitutes talking about how the Russian mob has his laptop... you know, I'm the guy with problem and not the guy with the problem."

Donald Trump Jr. pointed out the complicity of America's media and corrupt institutions in overlooking Hunter Biden's shocking crimes in an exclusive panel on Truth Social for Breitbart's first distributed film "My Son Hunter." The all-star panel, hosted by Truth Social CEO and former California congressman Devin Nunes, additionally included Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow; "My Son Hunter" director Robert Davi ("Licensed to Kill," "Die Hard," "The Goonies"); and Government Accountability Institute President, Breitbart Senior Contributor, and bestselling author Peter Schweizer.

Source

https://rumble.com/v1hzihx-donald-trump-jr.-at-this-point-which-one-of-our-enemies-doesnt-have-hunters.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6





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don trump jrhunter biden laptopmy son hunterbreitbart documentary
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