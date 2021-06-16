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They Are Showing This In Primary Schools
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210 views • June 16, 2021
If this is being shown in primary schools, then our children are being fed a bunch of lies!!! Parents, be vigilant and involved with you children and their schooling, they could be getting brainwashed with something like this!!
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