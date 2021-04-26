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DR.KARY MULLIS,THE INVENTOR OF PCR TEST,SAYS PCR TEST IS NOT TO BE USED FOR DIAGNOSIS OF ANY KIND
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362 views • April 26, 2021
So why they are using it in the Coronavirus Era?Simply,it's their only weapon at their hands for the time being to drive people into a submission...
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