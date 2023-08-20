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Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 2
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6 views • August 20, 2023

Difficulty: Hard

Intro: Treason! A rogue Templar named Ulrezaj and his 3 cohorts have assassinated the unconscious protoss injured within the stasis cell. He defends himself saying that they were from Aiur and that they deserved death. Zeratul sentences Ulrezaj to death. However, a fleet of terrans warp in, destroy the holding cell of Ulrezaj’s compound allowing him to escape. Zeratul orders you to dispatch the terrans among the canyons.


Strategy: You begin the map with a quite a large base and 60 supply of units. However you are immediately laid siege on all sides by encroaching terran forces. Group up your forces and warp in reinforcements to repel the invading terran invaders. They’ve got quite a lot, so you have to micro a little bit. After you defeat them, immideatly begain to rebuild your forces. Your first step is to destroy the expansion in the north. Ground forces aren’t as strong in this map because there are a lot of canyons and the enemy has a lot of siege tanks.


Unit Composition: Tier 1 units in the beginning teching to air to counter enemy siege tanks.

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strategystarcraftdark vengeance campaign
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