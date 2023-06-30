Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered 1

https://gettr.com/post/p2ksn4cf21d

0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered

Hunter Biden, in 2017, publicly threatened that the promises he and his father were given must be addressed immediately before they became unmanageable. Or else those people would be made to regret not following his instructions.

亨特-拜登在2017年，公开的威胁说，他和他的父亲所得到的许诺，在它变得无法控制之前，必须马上得到解决。否则会让那些人后悔没有遵循他的指示。

