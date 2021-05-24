MARK PASSIO - ARE YOU REALLY THE "GOOD GUYS"?

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Mark Passio delivered this brief presentation by video at an anti-lockdown rally in Philadelphia, PA on December 6, 2020. In his speech, Mark explains why most of humanity's belief in authority not only means that they are members of a dangerous CULT, but that it most certainly makes them BAD PEOPLE. – YES. IT. DOES.