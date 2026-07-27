⚠️ Bitcoin Hasn’t Bottomed ⚡The Bull Trap Is Coming!

A growing number of analysts are calling this the Bitcoin bottom. I believe the market is about to make that argument look correct—just long enough to draw buyers back in. My expectation is a convincing relief rally, a bull trap near resistance, and then another decline toward the lower targets still open beneath price.





In this video, I’ll show you the sequence I’m watching and exactly what would prove me wrong.









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