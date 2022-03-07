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3/6/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP has just distributed 250 million doses of the so-called high-end Sinovac COVID vaccine to Hong Kong, calling it for “Hong Kong and Macau compatriots only”; Chinese parents think that letting their children be vaccinated is loving them, not knowing that they are actually destroying their children’s lives