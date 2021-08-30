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Dr Lee Merritt Explains VAERS and the Startling Figures - Session from AFLDS
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327 views • August 30, 2021
Doctor Lee Merritt runs through a presentation VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). In this short presentation Dr Merritt gives some startling data figures from VAERS. These details you need to learn of because this is happening worldwide.
Another thing not pointed out in this presentation is there are 11 other reporting tools.
But
"Anyone that believes in wearing Masks is either being Paid or being Played".
Credit American Front Line Doctors Summit
AFLDS.org
Another thing not pointed out in this presentation is there are 11 other reporting tools.
But
"Anyone that believes in wearing Masks is either being Paid or being Played".
Credit American Front Line Doctors Summit
AFLDS.org
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