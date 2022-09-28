Fire at world’s second-largest produce market in Paris

RT
September 25, 2022
The world’s second-largest fresh produce market caught fire in Paris, blanketing the French capital in a dense cloud of smoke visible from kilometers away
Read: https://on.rt.com/c2su
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lhs5p-fire-at-worlds-second-largest-produce-market-in-paris.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.