Lessons From Switzerland on Liberty and Decentralized Govt

There are many lessons that Americans today could learn from the Swiss confederation about preserving liberty, prosperity, peace, and independence in the face of escalating Deep State attacks on sovereignty and freedom, explain The New American magazine's Alex Newman and Swiss-American Peter Rykowski in this special episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, America's Founding Fathers greatly admired Switzerland and its form of government, learning valuable lessons on how to establish and govern a free society. Alex and Peter explain how the Swiss have kept themselves so free and avoided entangling alliances, how this has served them so well, and how it could serve Americans well once again, too.





