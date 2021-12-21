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Omicron: The Deadliest Decepticon the Autobots Have Ever Faced
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190 views • December 21, 2021
Omicron is the most merciless and powerful Decepticon ever to emerge from the planet Cybertron, driven by a need to destroy all humans. But he can't be seen, smelled or heard - you may be being attacked by Omicron right now, and you wouldn't even know it! Ever! Unless you had a test to determine that you were being attacked by him. But even then, you wouldn't be sure. That's how evil he is.
Omicorn has the power to kill all those who dare to defy our leader's lockdown orders, no matter how ridiculous they may seem. He can overrun hospitals and health care facilities even without increasing total admissions. He can unflatten curves at the snap of his evil fingers. The only thing he hungers for more than killing people who don't wear diapers on their faces, go out after 8pm or socially mix with people they don't have to, is the complete and total destruction of Christmas (Omicron hates Christmas).
Do the Autobots have the power to destroy Omicron? Will their ultimate weapon, "The Science," be enough to take down their mightiest foe? Will the complete eradication of small businesses and personal livelihood proove to be enough to stop this evil menace? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the absolutely terrifying spectre of OMICRON. If you're not scared, you should be!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Omicorn has the power to kill all those who dare to defy our leader's lockdown orders, no matter how ridiculous they may seem. He can overrun hospitals and health care facilities even without increasing total admissions. He can unflatten curves at the snap of his evil fingers. The only thing he hungers for more than killing people who don't wear diapers on their faces, go out after 8pm or socially mix with people they don't have to, is the complete and total destruction of Christmas (Omicron hates Christmas).
Do the Autobots have the power to destroy Omicron? Will their ultimate weapon, "The Science," be enough to take down their mightiest foe? Will the complete eradication of small businesses and personal livelihood proove to be enough to stop this evil menace? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the absolutely terrifying spectre of OMICRON. If you're not scared, you should be!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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